Arsenic-contaminated water linked to drug resistance in children: Study

Antibiotic resistance is one of the leading causes of death and hospitalisation worldwide. While the significant drivers of antibiotic resistance are the overuse and misuse of antibiotics, natural elements such as heavy metals could also promote antibiotic resistance.

The study by icddr,b scientists and partners was recently published in the journal PLOS Pathogens.

Researchers collected water and stool samples from mothers and children of 100 families in two upazila’s – Hajiganj and Matlab of Chandpur. Families in Hajiganj use drinking water from shallow tube wells, which are found to have a high concentration of arsenic.