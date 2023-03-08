Rohingya situation becomes difficult due to Russia-Ukraine war: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the war in Ukraine and its refugees have attracted the global attention shifting the focus from the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh which makes the situation more difficult.

"The war (in Ukraine) has made the situation more difficult. The whole focus is now on the war and the refugees from the Ukraine," she said.

The premier was speaking to Qatar-based media outlet Al Jazeera on a number of issues that include the situation in the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar and the future of the Rohingyas living there on the sidelines of the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Doha, Qatar.

Sheikh Hasina who arrived in Qatar on 4 March to attend the conference, has arrived in Dhaka this afternoon.