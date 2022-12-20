Bangladesh embassy in Italy awards top remittance senders

Md. Shameem Ahsan, Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy, handed over the awards among the recipients.
The programme included, among others, reading out of the messages of the president, prime minister, foreign minister and the minister of expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment, discussion meeting and distribution of certificates and crests.
At the beginning of the discussion session, Ashif Anam Siddique, first secretary (labor welfare) of the embassy, made a power-point presentation on various activities undertaken by the government of Bangladesh for the protection of the rights of expatriates for their welfare and to encourage more remittance through legal channels and also on the role of the embassy in this regard.
The awardees, who joined in person as well as digitally, also spoke and sincerely thanked the embassy for the recognition.
Ambassador Ahsan warmly congratulated all the awardees while acknowledging the significant contribution being made by the Bangladeshi diaspora for the buoyancy of the economy of the country by sending valuable remittances.
The ambassador said that establishment of diplomatic relations immediately after the independence by Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman paved the way for sending workers abroad.
Ahsan paid tribute to Bangabandhu adding that the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is an expatriate-friendly government and highlighted the major steps taken by the government.
He pointedly mentioned that the Bangladesh government remains committed in favour of legal migration. Among the guests were Laurence Hart, Director, International Organization of Migration (IOM) and Giovanni Imbergamo, Director, Janata Exchange (JEC) Srl.
both shared the global perspective of the day while appreciating the Bangladesh government for its role for the welfare of the expatriates and contribution of the migrants of the country.
The awardees of 2022 in ‘individual category (male)’ are Mohammad Jahangir Farazy, Md. Mahfujul Haque, Uddin Zia, and in ‘individual category (female) are Akhy Agnes Gomes and Mehenas Tabbasum.
The Bangladesh Embassy in Rome launched the “Remittance Award” in 2019 to encourage and promote remittances to Bangladesh through legal channels.
Officials of the mission, awardees and their family members, journalists from the diaspora were present at the event.