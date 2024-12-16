Election can be held between end of 2025 and first half of 2026: Dr Yunus

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus Monday said the next general election can be held in between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026 after accomplishing necessary reforms.

“Broadly speaking, the election date can be set between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026,” he said while addressing the nation this morning, marking the Victory Day.

Bangladesh Television and BTV World broadcast the address of the chief adviser.

In his address, Professor Yunus said he repeatedly appealed to all for arranging the election after completing all the major reforms.