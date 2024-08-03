Central Shaheed Minar turns turbulent with slogans
Students and general people with processions from different areas in the capital have gathered at the central Shaheed Minar.
The movement that started centering the quota reform has now turned turbulent with slogans of fall of the government.
While filing this report at around 4:45pm, protestors from different parts were coming with processions.
Three Prothom Alo correspondents at the Shaheed Minar area said demonstrators started gathering in groups at the Shaheed Minar at 2:30pm on Saturday.
As the time passed, the number of protestors increased. There was hardly any space to stand at the packed Shaheed Minar chattar and its adjoining areas.
Protesting students chanted slogans at the central Shaheed Minar. The slogans included ‘my brothers are in graves, why are the killers free’, 'justice, justice, we want justice' and 'resign, resign, resign Sheikh Hasina.'
The anti-discrimination student movement on Friday announced a fresh programme pressing home their 9-point charter of demands and protesting against the killings by attacking the peaceful movement of the students-masses.
They declared demonstration processions today, Saturday and non-cooperation movement from Sunday.
As part of their programme, the protesters carried out the protest procession at the Science Lab intersection at 12:00pm under the banner of Students against Discrimination.
They started for Shaheed Minar from the Science Lab intersection in the capital at around 2:30pm. Several thousands people in a procession reached Shaheed Minar from Science Lab at around 3:00pm.
Band musicians gathered at Rabindra Sarobar in Dhanmondi at around 3:00pm protesting killing, mass arrest and harassment centering the anti-discrimination student movement. The musicians from there started for Shaheed Minar to express solidarity with the students. They, with a procession, reached the Shaheed Minar at 3:45pm.
While writing this report at 4:45pm, the entire area resounded with slogans of thousands of people. The gathering of people spread to Jagannath Hall on one side and Doyel Chattar on the other side.