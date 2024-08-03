Central Shaheed Minar turns turbulent with slogans

Students and general people with processions from different areas in the capital have gathered at the central Shaheed Minar.

The movement that started centering the quota reform has now turned turbulent with slogans of fall of the government.

While filing this report at around 4:45pm, protestors from different parts were coming with processions.

Three Prothom Alo correspondents at the Shaheed Minar area said demonstrators started gathering in groups at the Shaheed Minar at 2:30pm on Saturday.

As the time passed, the number of protestors increased. There was hardly any space to stand at the packed Shaheed Minar chattar and its adjoining areas.