I want to see a vibrant media thrive again in Bangladesh: Information adviser

The Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser, Zahed Ur Rahman, has urged the media to continue offering robust and reasoned criticism of the government, saying he hopes to see a “truly vibrant media” flourish again in the country.

“You should continue to criticise the government strongly—any form of criticism, provided it is rational,” he said. “I want to see a dynamic and vibrant media take shape again in this country.”

The adviser further said it would be unwise for a democratically elected government to become embroiled in conflict with the media, especially when it wants to be elected again. He added that the current administration does not intend to take any steps that could harm its relationship with the press.