Ziaul Ahsan will attend tribunal hearings virtually from prison, says prosecutor

Retired Major General Ziaul Ahsan, an accused in a crimes against humanity case involving allegations of enforced disappearance and murder of more than 100 people, will not be brought to the International Crimes Tribunal. He will attend hearings virtually from prison.

Tribunal prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain provided the information to journalists on Tuesday.

He said the tribunal had granted the prosecution’s application and decided that, from Tuesday, proceedings in the case would be conducted with Ziaul Ahsan remaining in prison and participating virtually.