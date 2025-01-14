Dr Yunus urges Malaysia to issue multiple-entry visa for Bangladeshi workers

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Monday urged Malaysia to issue multiple-entry visas for Bangladeshi workers employed in the country to facilitate their return home when required.

He raised the issue when Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Mohd Shuhada Othman called on him at the State Guest House Jamuna here.

The chief adviser also urged the High Commissioner to facilitate the entry of 18,000 Bangladeshi workers who missed the deadline to join their work in the Southeast Asian country in May last year.