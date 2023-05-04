Google remains unresponsive to most government requests

The Bangladesh government and its various agencies made 867 requests to Google to remove certain contents in the six months from July to December last year. However, Google did not act on 76 per cent of those requests and did not remove the contents as requested by the government.

Some 57 per cent of the contents that the government requested to remove were critical of the government.

Google regularly releases data regarding the government requests seeking removal of contents or user data in their transparency reports, which contains details about the type of content that the government requests to remove and the initiative taken by Google in response.