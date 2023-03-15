HC rejects two writs on notification declaring Shahbuddin president

The High Court (HC) has rejected the two writs filed regarding the gazette notification issued declaring Md Shahabuddin elected for the post of the president of the country.

A HC bench of justice Md Khasruzzaman and justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the order following a hearing on the writs on Wednesday.

Later, attorney general AM Amin Uddin told Prothom Alo, “The two writs have been outright rejected by the HC. So the gazette notification declaring Shahabuddin the elected president of the country is legal.”

*More to follow…