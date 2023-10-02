Export-import through Benapole land port suspended 

Karthik Chandra Chakraborty, general secretary of Indian Petrapole C&F Agent Staff Welfare Association, said that due to the public holiday on the occasion of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the promoter of India's non-violent movement and pacifist leader, the import-export trade between Bangladesh and India remained shut on Monday.

But the movement of passengers between the two countries and other activities of the port remained uninterrupted, he added.

The export-import activities will resume on Tuesday morning, he said.