Export-import through Benapole land port suspended 

Trade between Bangladesh and India through Benapole-Petrapole land port remained suspended since Monday morning due to celebration of the birth anniversary of Indian Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.
As a result, thousands of goods-laden trucks remained stranded on both sides of the port. Most of the vehicles were carrying the raw materials of Bangladesh's garment industry.
Karthik Chandra Chakraborty, general secretary of Indian Petrapole C&F Agent Staff Welfare Association, said that due to the public holiday on the occasion of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the promoter of India's non-violent movement and pacifist leader, the import-export trade between Bangladesh and India remained shut on Monday.
But the movement of passengers between the two countries and other activities of the port remained uninterrupted, he added.
The export-import activities will resume on Tuesday morning, he said.