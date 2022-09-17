One killed as Myanmar mortar shells detonated at Rohingya camp

The injured were taken to Medecins Sans Frontieres-run hospital in the Kutupalong camp in Ukhia.
After this incident, the Rohingyas of the zero point camp have taken shelter in the territory of Bangladesh.
The security has been strengthened there and BGB men are patrolling in the area.
SSC exam centre shifted
Authorities have been alerted to shift an SSC examination centre located in the Ghumdhum area of Naikshangchari upazila, that is felt to be in the danger zone.
Higher authorities have been informed to shift the center to Katupalang Center in Ukhia, added the DC Yasmin.
Earlier, an indigenous youth was grievously injured in a landmine explosion along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban on Friday noon.
The injured is Anganthowai Tanchangya, 22, a resident of Ghumdhum union of the upazila.
Locals said it is the Myanmar's army that has mined the area. This particular one exploded near Tombru border when the youth went there to bring back his cow.
Ghumdhum union parishad Chairman AKM Jahangir Aziz said Anganthowai has lost his left foot in the explosion.
He was rushed to Cox’s Bazar sadar hospital and then to Chittagong Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where he is currently undergoing treatment in a critical condition, Chairman Aziz added.
It again raises the question of whether the Myanmar army is carrying out its operations against the Arakan Army insurgents of Rakhine State too close to, or even in some cases across the international border.
Twelve mortar shells have been fired by the Myanmar army on Bangladesh territory so far. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh has warned the Myanmar authorities about this incident.