One killed as Myanmar mortar shells detonated at Rohingya camp

A 17-year-old-Rohingya boy was killed and five others were injured as a mortar shell fired by the Myanmar army exploded at the zero point Rohingya camp close to the international border in Tombru, Bandarban, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Iqbal, son of Monir Ahmed and resident of the zero point Rohingya camp.

The injured are Sazia Jannat,10, Anach 12, Nabi Hussain, 22, Bhulu, 44, and Sabekunnahar (age unknown).

Four mortar shells landed in succession at the Rohingya camp around 8pm. One exploded, leaving Iqbal dead on the spot and five others injured, according to the deputy commissioner of Bandarban, Yasmin Parveen Tibriji.