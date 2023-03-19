Mahi accuses police of torture

Actress Mahiya Mahi Sarkar was granted bail on Saturday afternoon and was released from jail in the evening in a case filed by the police under the Digital Security Act.

The actress accused the police of torture in a press conference in Telipara, Gazipur after her release. She said, "I have been tortured despite the fact that I am a public face. I asked for water in the car which they provided after an hour. I was having trouble breathing.''

She alleged that the police mistreat her after she was arrested from the airport and was taken to jail.

In the press conference, Mahiya Mahi said, “I spoke against only one person, whose name is Molla Nazrul. I did not go against the entire police administration."