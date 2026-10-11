Secretariat to be relocated to old trade fair venue, new road to be built

As the Secretariat will be relocated to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, there will be no new buildings inside the Secretariat located on Abdul Gani Road in the capital.

The government made a policy decision last Wednesday to relocate the Secretariat in a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Top officials from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, the Public Works Department, and the Department of Architecture were present at the meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office.

The following day, the Ministry of Housing and Public Works sent a letter to the Planning Commission to include a project for relocating the Secretariat in the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

An inter-ministerial meeting on this project is expected to be held at the Planning Commission next week.

According to a related source, the government aims to commence the project work as soon as possible and achieve visible progress during its tenure.