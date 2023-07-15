UN Human Rights Council calls for early repatriation of Rohingyas

A resolution on the Rohingya issue was adopted by consensus at the 53rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva this Friday, reports UNB.

It stressed the need for a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis, by creating a conducive environment in Myanmar’s Rakhine for repatriation and by ensuring justice and accountability for the persecuted people.

The resolution titled ‘Human Rights Situation of Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities of Myanmar’ was tabled by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).