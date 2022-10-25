State minister complains to minister over stalled GED 

Almost all sectors have taken a heat from the Covid -19 pandemic and in particular, business, employment, poverty, investment, education, health sectors have faced a blow from the pandemic.

When the nations were in the recovery process from the pandemic shock, the Russia-Ukraine war appeared in the scene and the situation started going downhill yet again and Bangladesh could not remain out of the turmoil.

But, the authorities here do not have any updated information about the socio-economic condition of the country. Updates on various socio-economic indicators are regularly disclosed through the sustainable development goals (SDG) progress report, which help the policy making bodies take decisions.