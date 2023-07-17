4 arrested over attack on Hero Alam

The police have arrested four people over the attack on independent MP candidate Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alam in the capital during the Dhaka-17 by-poll on Monday.

Additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) public relation wing, KN Roy Niyoti confirmed their arrest to Prothom Alo at night.

The police official said they were arrested right after the incident in front of the Banani Bidyaniketan School and College in the capital. The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of police in Gulshan zone arrested the four after analysing video footage of the incident.