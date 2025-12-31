India’s FM shakes hands with Pakistan's Speaker during paying respects to Khaleda Zia

High-level representatives from two rival South Asian countries met in Dhaka while paying their last respects to former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Today, Wednesday, before the formal ceremony to honour Khaleda Zia, a courtesy exchange took place between the Indian and Pakistani representatives.

Pakistan’s parliament Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar both came to Dhaka to pay their final respects to former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.