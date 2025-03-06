Govt to implement some recommendations if July Charter is created: Chief adviser

Ambassador William B Milam and former American diplomat Jon Danilowicz, the president and executive director of a US-based nonprofit human rights group, Right to Freedom, paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna in Dhaka on Thursday.

The two former diplomats updated the chief adviser about the work of the Right to Freedom and their plan to expand its work in Bangladesh as part of its efforts to assist the country in its democratic transition, says a press release of the chief adviser's press wing.

Professor Yunus appreciated the work of the nonprofit group and also the efforts by the two diplomats to champion human rights and democratic values in Bangladesh.