Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum in Gopalganj’s Tungipara.

She placed a wreath at Bangabandhu’s grave at 10:45am and stood there for a while in solemn silence as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of Bangladesh's independence.

He was assassinated by some disgruntled army men on the dreadful night of 15 August, 1975 along with most members of his family.