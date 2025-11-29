Dhaka 3rd most polluted city in the world Saturday morning

Dhaka ranked third on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 264 at 9:01am on Saturday morning.

Dhaka’s air was classified as ' very unhealthy', according to the air quality and pollution city ranking.

Egypt’s Cairo, India's Delhi and Uzbekistan’s Tashkent occupied the first, second and fourth spots in the list, with AQI scores of 286, 271 and 252, respectively.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy' while 201-300 is 'very unhealthy' and 301-400 is considered 'hazardous', posing severe health risks to residents.