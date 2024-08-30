Mugdho enchanted whole university, KU teachers recount

Mir Mahfuzur Rahman ‘Mugdho’, a former student of Mathematics Department at Khulna University (KU), is not merely a name. He appeared to be a part of Bangladesh history as he embraced martyrdom joining the student-people mass uprising ousting the Awami League (AL) government.

KU teachers recounted the memory of Mugdho with a heavy heart narrating how he used to enthral the whole campus by his infectious behaviour encouraging others to be a good human soul.

On 18 July, Mugdho, 25, sacrificed his life in the police firing as he was seen distributing water among the students staging demonstration in the Azampur area of Uttara in Dhaka posing no apparent threat.