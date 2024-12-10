Mohammad Abdul Momen appointed as ACC chairman
A decision has been taken to appoint senior secretary Mohammad Abdul Momen as the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Two new commissioners have also been appointed.
The new commissioners are Mia Mohammad Ali Akbar Azizi and Brigadier General (Ret.) Hafiz Ahsan Farid.
Sources at the cabinet division confirmed this on Tuesday afternoon. A gazette notification in this regard will be issued shortly.
Mohammad Abdul Momen was previously working under a contract as the senior secretary of the home ministry. He has resigned from that position today, and his contract has been terminated by the public administration ministry through a separate order issued today.
Mohammad Abdul Momen was sent into mandatory retirement in 2013 while serving as joint secretary by the then Awami League government.
After the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August, following the student-people's uprising, he was appointed secretary of the public security division under a contract. Later, he was promoted to the position of senior secretary.