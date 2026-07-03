Bangladesh likely to face flooding in July-August: FFWC

Bangladesh may witness flooding in the Brahmaputra and Meghna River basins in July and August this year due to heavy precipitation in their upper catchment areas, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

"Bangladesh remains vulnerable to flooding in July and August due to climatic reasons. During this period, heavy rainfall occurs in major river basins and upstream areas, triggering flood situations in the country," said Sarder Udoy Raihan, FFWC Executive Engineer at the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).

Historical data shows that this mid-monsoon window has yielded the country's most catastrophic disasters. During the historic 1988 Bangladesh flood, extreme monsoon downpours peaking between August and September inundated roughly 82,000 square kilometers - nearly 60 per cent of the country's landmass.