Gas supply to become normal in 10–15 days: Energy minister

Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood Tuku has said it will take another 10 to 15 days for the gas supply situation to return to normal.

He said the crisis has intensified because the unloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG) has been disrupted following a fire at a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

Iqbal Hassan Mahmood said repair work on the FSRU is currently under way. As a result of the disruption, two LNG cargoes cannot be unloaded.