Zia Orphanage Trust case: SC stays Khaleda's 10-year jail sentence

The Appellate Division on Monday stayed the High Court verdict that had sentenced BNP chairperson Khaldeda Zia to 10-year jail in the Zia Orphanage Trust case.

A three-member Appellate Division bench led by senior justice Md Ashfaqul Islam passed the order after hearing Khaleda's leave to appeal petition against the High Court verdict.

The court also allowed Khaleda to move a leave-to appeal before the court challenging the HC verdict.

Senior lawyers Joynul Abedin and Kaisar Kamal stood for Khaleda Zia while attorney general Md Asaduzzaman represented the state and lawyer Asif Hasan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Lawyer Joynul Abedin said the court granted the leave to appeal petition and suspended the sentence. "Now after filing the appeal, the appeal will be heard. Until then, the sentence will remain suspended.

Earlier on 4 November, the court set 10 November for hearing on her leave to appeal pleas. After hearing, the court fixed 11 November for passing an order.