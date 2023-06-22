45 drug companies lost licences since 2009: Health minister

Health minister Zahid Maleque On Wednesday said that licences of 45 drug companies have been cancelled between 2009 and 2023, UNB reports.

The health minister said this in Parliament while replying to a question of ruling Awami League MP elected from Chattogram Didarul Alam.

The minister said that the number of reported HIV patients in Bangladesh are 9,708. Among them, 6,075 people are under treatment and 1,820 people have died.