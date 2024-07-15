Quota reform movement
BCL attacks demonstrating students at several spots of DU
Clashes broke out between the students and job seekers, who have been protesting against the quota system in government jobs, and the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of the governing party.
The chase and counter-chase between the demonstrators and the BCL men started in front of Bijoy Ekattor Hall just after 3:00 pm.
The two sides started throwing brickbats against each other, leaving at least four people injured.
Injured Mahmudul Hasan, 23, Ekushey Hall resident Yakub, 21, Rakib, 24, of Shahidullah Hall and Masud, 23, were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Prothom Alo’s Dhaka University correspondent reported from the spot around 3:30 pm that the students, who have been seeking reforms in quota, took position in front of the cafeteria at Masterda Surja Sen Hall and the BCL leaders and activists took position in front of the Bijoy Ekattor Hall.
The clash broke out between the two groups when BCL men obstructed the demonstrating students from entering the Bijoy Ekattor Hall.
Later, Chhatra League leaders and activists from other halls joined them and attacked the demonstrators in unison.
The protesting students vandalised the window glasses of the guardroom of Bijoy Ekattor Hall.
The clashes broke out on the road in front of the vice chancellor’s residence as well. The demonstrating students took position there while the BCL men took position at ‘Mall Chhatar’ on the campus.
Meanwhile, a huge number of students have gathered at the feet of Raju Memorial Sculpture in front of the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) from around 12:15 pm demanding reform in the quota system.
They were seen chanting different slogans to press home their demand.
The students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Dhaka Medical College, Eden Mohila College, Dhaka College, Badrunnesa Government Mohila College, Dhaka Nursing College and other educational institutions joined the students of Dhaka University in the movement.
The protesters were seen chanting various slogans that include “Demanded rights but became a Razakar”, “Who calls you a Razakar, Shame, Shame”, “Prime Minister’s statement, must be withdrawn” and so on.