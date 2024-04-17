Mujibnagar Day: PM Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu

After laying the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of Bangladesh’s independence.

Later, flanked by senior leaders of her party, Sheikh Hasina, also the president of governing Awami League (AL), placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu as the party chief.

The historic Mujibnagar Day is being observed today to mark the formation of Bangladesh’s first government to lead the War of Liberation in 1971.