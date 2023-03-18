We hear ex-police official’s name in Arav issue, but can’t utter his name: Asif Nazrul

Arav Jewelers was inaugurated in the Gold Souk in Dubai with much pomp and fanfare on Wednesday night. Several film and sports stars of Bangladesh took part in the inaugural ceremony. According to intelligence agencies, Rabiul Islam from Gopalganj’s Kotalipara adopted the alias Arav Khan. He also goes by the aliases Sohagh Mollah, Hridoy Sheikh and Apon. Rabiul fled the country after being one of the accused in a case filed over the murder of police inspector Mamun Imran Khan. The police inspector was killed in Dhaka on 7 July 2018. Detective Branch of police said Rabiul Islam first fled to India and took an Indian passport in the name Arav Khan. Later he moved to Dubai from India and became a big jeweler there.

During his speech at a seminar styled ‘Bringing back people’s confidence on the constitution’ organised by The Center for Peace and Development Studies (CPDS), Asif Nazrul said, “Did not we chant slogan about skinning Ershad during the Ershad regime? Were not slogans of skinning Khaleda Zia chanted during Khaleda Zia’s term? Now chant slogan of skinning even a police commissioner, let alone the prime minister, and see what happens next.”