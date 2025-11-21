Govt closely monitoring situation after earthquake: chief adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today, Friday said that the government is closely monitoring the situation after the earthquake and instructed all the offices concerned to immediately move to the field level and assess the possible damages.

“The government is aware of the public concern and anxiety following the earthquake tremors felt in different parts of the country.”

“The situation is being closely monitored, and all relevant offices have been instructed to immediately move to the field level and assess any possible damage,” he said in a message, released by his press wing this afternoon.