Govt closely monitoring situation after earthquake: chief adviser
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today, Friday said that the government is closely monitoring the situation after the earthquake and instructed all the offices concerned to immediately move to the field level and assess the possible damages.
“The government is aware of the public concern and anxiety following the earthquake tremors felt in different parts of the country.”
“The situation is being closely monitored, and all relevant offices have been instructed to immediately move to the field level and assess any possible damage,” he said in a message, released by his press wing this afternoon.
“The government is taking all necessary measures, giving utmost priority to public safety,” the chief adviser said, adding that fire service personnel are quickly responding to the reports of damage coming immediately from various parts of the country, including the capital.
Professor Yunus urged the country’s people not to pay attention to any rumours or misinformation and to remain cautious.
Further instructions, including through hotlines and official government channels, will be issued if necessary, he said.
“We are committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens,” the chief adviser said. Earlier, an earthquake of 5.7 magnitude jolted different parts of the country, including the capital city, around 10:38 am today.