Earthquake: Dhaka dist admin opens emergency control room

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Three killed as a railing collapses in Kasaituli area of Old Dhaka; families wail outside the Mitford Hospital morgue. Photo taken on 21 November 2025.Dipu Malakar

The Dhaka district administration has activated an emergency control room following the powerful earthquake that struck the whole country including the capital today, Friday morning.

This was confirmed in a press release issued by the disaster management branch of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dhaka.

According to the release, the earthquake, which struck at 10:38 am with a magnitude of 5.7, has so far resulted in three fatalities and 18 injuries. Several buildings across the city have also been damaged.

The press release further stated that the control room has been established at the Dhaka Deputy Commissioner’s office on an urgent basis to monitor the overall situation, assess damage, and coordinate necessary rescue operations.

The press release, signed by the deputy commissioner of Dhaka Md Rezaul Karim, also requested the public to share any earthquake-related information or contact the control room in case of emergencies.

Control room contact numbers:

Mobile: 01700-716678

Landline: 02-41051065

The district administration has assured that it is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps to assist those affected.

