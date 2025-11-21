Earthquake: 3 killed, over 50 injured

Three people were killed in this morning’s earthquake, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Friday.

Abu Hossain Md Moinul Ahsan, director (Hospitals and Clinics) at the DGHS, said the three victims died while undergoing treatment at Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital.

One of the deceased has been identified as Rafiqul Islam, a second-year student of Dhaka Medical College.