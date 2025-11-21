Earthquake: 3 killed, over 50 injured
Three people were killed in this morning’s earthquake, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Friday.
Abu Hossain Md Moinul Ahsan, director (Hospitals and Clinics) at the DGHS, said the three victims died while undergoing treatment at Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital.
One of the deceased has been identified as Rafiqul Islam, a second-year student of Dhaka Medical College.
Earlier in the morning, Mallik Ahsan Uddin, deputy commissioner of police (Lalbagh Division), told Prothom Alo that three people died on the spot when the railing of a building in the Kosaituli area collapsed during the quake.
They were walking along the road at the time. Members of the Fire Service and Police visited the site. Police could not immediately confirm the identities of the victims.
According to the DGHS, 10 people were injured and admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital due to the earthquake. Another 10 injured were taken to Gazipur’s Tajuddin Medical College Hospital.
At Narsingdi District Hospital, 45 injured people received treatment, among whom three in critical condition were referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The DGHS said the information on casualties and injuries was received over telephone.