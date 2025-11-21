Tremor felt today was the strongest to date: earthquake expert Humayun Akhtar

The severe tremor caused by the earthquake in Bangladesh today, Friday morning was the strongest ever experienced, according to earthquake expert Professor Humayun Akhtar.

The earthquake struck at 10:38 am this morning. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the quake measured 5.7 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre in Madhabdi area of Narsingdi. The BMD has described it as a moderate earthquake.