Powerful earthquake felt in Dhaka, parts of country, epicentre in Narsingdi
An earthquake has been felt in Dhaka and several other parts of the country. The tremor occurred today, Friday, at 10:38 am.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.7 and its epicentre was in Madhabdi, Narsingdi.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake measured 5.5 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was in Narsingdi.
Reports of the tremor have also come from Chandpur, Nilphamari, Sitakunda, Sirajganj, Narayanganj, Patuakhali, Bogura, Barishal and Moulvibazar.
During the earthquake, many people in different areas of Dhaka rushed out of their homes in panic. The shaking lasted for a few seconds.
The tremor was also felt in neighbouring India. According to NDTV, it was experienced in Kolkata and surrounding areas of West Bengal.
Rajib Ahmed from Barishal reported that he was sitting in a shop on the ground floor at the time of the quake, and everything around him began to shake.