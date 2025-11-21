Powerful earthquake felt in Dhaka, parts of country, epicentre in Narsingdi

An earthquake has been felt in Dhaka and several other parts of the country. The tremor occurred today, Friday, at 10:38 am.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.7 and its epicentre was in Madhabdi, Narsingdi.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake measured 5.5 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was in Narsingdi.

Reports of the tremor have also come from Chandpur, Nilphamari, Sitakunda, Sirajganj, Narayanganj, Patuakhali, Bogura, Barishal and Moulvibazar.