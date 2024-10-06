Travel ban imposed on former NSI DG, his wife

A Dhaka court on Sunday imposed a travel ban on former director general of the National Security Intelligence (NSI) Major General (retd) TM Jobayer, and his wife Fahamina Masud.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge (Acting) Farzana Yasmin passed the order after hearing a petition submitted by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), said ACC public prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.

Earlier, ACC deputy director Md Anowarul Haque filed the petition with the court seeking a travel ban for the former NSI DG and his wife.