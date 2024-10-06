Travel ban imposed on former NSI DG, his wife
A Dhaka court on Sunday imposed a travel ban on former director general of the National Security Intelligence (NSI) Major General (retd) TM Jobayer, and his wife Fahamina Masud.
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge (Acting) Farzana Yasmin passed the order after hearing a petition submitted by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), said ACC public prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.
Earlier, ACC deputy director Md Anowarul Haque filed the petition with the court seeking a travel ban for the former NSI DG and his wife.
In the petition, the ACC said an investigation is going on against him for allegedly acquiring illegal wealth including a house in London worth £29.45 million in his name and family members by giving jobs to several people abusing power.
The accused may flee the country and it is necessary to restrict their foreign travel for the sake of investigation, it said.