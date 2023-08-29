HC scraps DU decision to suspend professor Rahmat Ullah

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday scrapped a decision of the Dhaka University (DU) authority to suspend professor Md Rahmat Ullah, president of the Dhaka University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), from academic and administrative duties.
A High Court division bench Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Bashir Ullah passed the order, declaring absolute a rule issued earlier in this regard, reports news agency BSS.
“As a result of this order, professor Md Rahmat Ullah will be able to take part in academic and administrative duties,” advocate Syeda Nasrin, who moved a writ before the court, told newspersons.
Deputy attorney general Nowroj Md Russel Chowdhury and assistant attorney general MMG Sarwar Payel took part in the hearing for the state.
Professor Rahmat Ullah, on 17 April, 2022, at a discussion on Mujibnagar Day at the university, seemingly paid homage to Khandaker Mushtaque. Later, the university authorities suspended him from all academic and administrative duties.
As professor Rahmat Ullah filed a writ with the High Court, it stayed the DU decision. Supreme Court Appellate Division too upheld the order and asked the High Court to hear the rule issued in this regard, soon.
The High Court today came up with the order after holding hearing on that rule.