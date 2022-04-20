City

DU professor Rahmat Ullah relieved of academic, administrative activities

Professor Md Rahmat Ullah, president of Dhaka University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), was relieved of university’s academic and administrative activities over paying respect to the Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad while addressing an occasion at TSC on DU campus.

He, also the law faculty’s dean, was asked to explain his remark. A five-membered probe body headed by DU pro vice-chancellor (VC) ASM Maksud Kamal has been formed to investigate the matter.

These decisions were taken in a meeting of the syndicate, the highest policy-making body of the university, held on Wednesday evening. DU VC professor Md Akhtaruzzaman confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

Several syndicate members told Prothom Alo that firstly a condemnation proposal was taken in the syndicate meeting over the remarks of professor Rahmat Ullah. Then he was relieved of academic and administrative activities.

Md Rahmat Ullah paid tribute to Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad, one of the main conspirators behind Bangabandhu’s murder, during a discussion organised by DU administration marking Mujibnagar Day on Sunday morning.

Earlier, handing over a memorandum to DU VC Md Akhtaruzzaman, Chhatra League leaders said the university administration will have to take ‘appropriate action’ on this issue by ensuring an official apology from Rahmat Ullah. The VC agreed with Chhatra League’s statement.

