DU professor Rahmat Ullah relieved of academic, administrative activities

These decisions were taken in a meeting of the syndicate, the highest policy-making body of the university, held on Wednesday evening. DU VC professor Md Akhtaruzzaman confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
Several syndicate members told Prothom Alo that firstly a condemnation proposal was taken in the syndicate meeting over the remarks of professor Rahmat Ullah. Then he was relieved of academic and administrative activities.
Md Rahmat Ullah paid tribute to Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad, one of the main conspirators behind Bangabandhu’s murder, during a discussion organised by DU administration marking Mujibnagar Day on Sunday morning.
Earlier, handing over a memorandum to DU VC Md Akhtaruzzaman, Chhatra League leaders said the university administration will have to take ‘appropriate action’ on this issue by ensuring an official apology from Rahmat Ullah. The VC agreed with Chhatra League’s statement.