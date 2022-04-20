DU professor Rahmat Ullah relieved of academic, administrative activities

Professor Md Rahmat Ullah, president of Dhaka University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), was relieved of university’s academic and administrative activities over paying respect to the Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad while addressing an occasion at TSC on DU campus.

He, also the law faculty’s dean, was asked to explain his remark. A five-membered probe body headed by DU pro vice-chancellor (VC) ASM Maksud Kamal has been formed to investigate the matter.