Major reshuffle at local govt ministry after change of adviser

A sweeping reshuffle has begun at the Ministry of Local Government Rural Development and Co-operatives following a change of adviser. Thirteen senior officials, including the former adviser’s personal secretary (PS), have already been transferred.

There are indications that several more officials may be moved as well. Some projects taken up during the tenure of the previous adviser are likewise being reorganised.

Last year, three months after the formation of the interim government, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, one of the young leaders of the mass uprising, was appointed adviser to the local government ministry. After the election schedule for the 13th National Parliament was announced, he resigned on 10 December to contest the polls.

The following day, Adilur Rahman Khan was given charge of the local government ministry, in addition to his responsibilities for the housing and public works ministry and the industries ministry.