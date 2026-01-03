Major reshuffle at local govt ministry after change of adviser
A sweeping reshuffle has begun at the Ministry of Local Government Rural Development and Co-operatives following a change of adviser. Thirteen senior officials, including the former adviser’s personal secretary (PS), have already been transferred.
There are indications that several more officials may be moved as well. Some projects taken up during the tenure of the previous adviser are likewise being reorganised.
Last year, three months after the formation of the interim government, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, one of the young leaders of the mass uprising, was appointed adviser to the local government ministry. After the election schedule for the 13th National Parliament was announced, he resigned on 10 December to contest the polls.
The following day, Adilur Rahman Khan was given charge of the local government ministry, in addition to his responsibilities for the housing and public works ministry and the industries ministry.
Officials say that when a new adviser takes charge, it is natural for them to reorganise the ministry in their own way, just as Asif Mahmud did earlier. This is considered a normal administrative process. However, a source said that officials against whom allegations had been raised at different times are being removed.
Over the past two weeks, extensive transfers have taken place at the local overnment Ministry. The transfer of so many officials at once has sparked discussion both within and outside the civil service.
A review of the transfer notifications shows that officials holding the ranks of deputy secretary and joint secretary at the local government ministry are being posted to other ministries. On 14 December, two deputy secretaries, Nur-e-Alam and Mohammad Shamim Bepari, were transferred from the ministry to the planning division.
The notification stated that they would be immediately released from the ministry if they failed to join their new postings by 18 December. Looking into the matter it was found that both officials have already joined the planning division.
Meanwhile, Asif Mahmud’s personal secretary (PS), Abul Hasan, a joint secretary, was transferred on 24 December to the energy and mineral resources division.
During the same period, joint secretaries Md Nazmul Huda Shamim, Wahedur Rahman, Al-Mamun, Monirul Islam, Al-Amin Sarkar and Fazle Azim, as well as deputy secretaries Akbar Hossain, Ibadat Hossain, Shahinur Alam and Rabiul Islam, were also transferred.
At the same time, five officials from other ministries have been posted to the local government ministry. They are additional secretary Aknur Rahman, joint secretaries Roksana Khan and Hosna Afroza, and deputy secretaries Nazrul Islam and Ashraful Afsar.
Attempts were made to contact senior officials of the local government ministry and the public administration ministry for comment on the transfers, but they declined to make any formal statements. However, senior officials from both ministries said that those who had been posted at the ministry for a long time were being moved.
Several officials also said that at least five more officers have been holding key positions at the ministry for a long period. Sources at the public administration ministry indicated that they, too, would be transferred.
Projects being sent back
Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, who rose from being a student leader of the uprising to an adviser, comes from Muradnagar area in Cumilla.
After assuming responsibility for the local government ministry, he initiated several projects for his home district. Following his resignation, these projects are now being sent back instead of moving forward in the approval process.
One project, costing Tk 460 million (46 crore), was taken up for the re-excavation of the Archi and Buri rivers in Muradnagar upazila. It was sent to the planning commission in October for inclusion in the Annual Development Programme (ADP).
However, last week the planning commission informed the ministry that many procedures had not been followed when the project was prepared.
Similarly, another project costing Tk 450 million (45 crore) for the re-excavation of the Ghungur river and canals in Burichang and Brahmanpara upazilas of Cumilla district was also sent to the planning commission for inclusion in the ADP, but it too was returned.
The planning commission said that recommendations from the manpower determination committee had not been obtained to determine the required workforce. As the projects fall under the ‘red category’, feasibility studies were mandatory, but these were not carried out either.
The commission opined that instead of implementing the two projects separately, they should be merged, studied comprehensively and then implemented. Meanwhile, the planning commission has also returned a Tk 24 billion (2,400 crore) project for the repair and development of roads and other rural infrastructure in Cumilla district without approving it.
Mustafizur Rahman, member (secretary) of the planning commission, told Prothom Alo, “The project for the repair and development of roads and other rural infrastructure in Cumilla did not receive approval from ECNEC, but it is still under process.”