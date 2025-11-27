‘Palak-style’ projects now at Department of Youth Development
During the previous Awami League government, nearly Tk 20 billion was spent on training young people in information technology. A large portion of the expenditure went through the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), then led by State Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak.
At that time, successive ICT training projects were criticised for favouring government insiders, offering nominal or ineffective training, and misappropriating funds. Questions remain about how much benefit those projects actually delivered. After the caretaker government took charge, such new projects have not been seen under the ICT division.
A similar type of project has now re-emerged under the interim government. This time, however, it is not under the ICT Division, but two projects have been taken up by the Department of Youth Development. Last November, a project worth about Tk 3 billion was undertaken for freelancing training. Less than a year later, in October, another project worth Tk 460 million was launched to provide training in Artificial Intelligence (AI).
IT experts say that AI training could have been included under the freelancing project, so there was no need for a separate project. Additionally, an old question remains: how useful will these trainings really be?
Professor BM Mainul Hossain, Director of the Institute of Information Technology at Dhaka University, told Prothom Alo, “Amid the hype around AI from all sides, I also feel overwhelmed. Learning AI is a long-term process. There is a difference between AI training and training on AI tools. Also, if the objective of such training projects can be achieved through a few pilot programmes, only then should nationwide large-scale implementation be considered.”
Questioning the necessity and effectiveness of the two projects, he added, “Just a short while ago, a Tk 3 billion freelancing project was launched, which could have included an AI component as well.”
Two new projects
After the caretaker government came to power, the Department of Youth Development took up a project last November titled “Creating employment for educated youth in 48 districts through freelancing training.” The nearly Tk 3 billion project aims to train 28,800 participants, who will receive a daily stipend of Tk 500. Training will cover basic computer skills, graphic design, and digital marketing.
Subsequently, the department launched another project titled “Skill development of IT-knowledgeable youth through Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.” Its goal is to provide basic AI training to 9,600 IT-knowledgeable youth across 64 districts, with advanced training for 1,600 participants.
The Tk 460 million project is scheduled from October 2025 to 30 September 2027. Projects under Tk 500 million do not require approval from the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC); the relevant ministry minister can approve them. During the previous government, such small projects faced allegations of irregularities and corruption.
The Department of Youth Development operates under the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Its Director General Gazi M Saifuzzaman told Prothom Alo, “This is an advanced-level project. Considering the global importance of AI, the government wants to develop skilled human resources in AI domestically. We designed this project framework after multiple consultations with BUET and other experts.”
According to the department’s project proposal, in collaboration with AI experts, the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA), private universities, and AI training providers, basic AI training will use 9 tools, and advanced AI training will use 25 tools.
It states that instead of providing level-6 advanced training, participants will receive basic AI training using selected portions of the NSDA curriculum. The training will cover a detailed understanding of AI, usage of 11 basic AI tools, and concepts of online marketplaces and freelancing. The project aims to develop skilled and self-reliant youth, increase freelancing opportunities, and generate foreign currency.
Eligibility requires a minimum HSC pass, basic general knowledge of computers and ICT, and proficiency in English. Thirty per cent of trainees will be female, and age limits are 18–35. Participants will be selected through written and oral exams. Trainers will also be recruited, and four firms will be employed under four training packages.
Training projects previously
Freelancing training projects were generally undertaken by the ICT Division. During the Awami League government, many allegations of corruption and misappropriation were associated with these projects. Analysis of the division’s projects reveals 11 projects and 15 programs related to training.
From 2009 onward, nearly Tk 20 billion was spent on projects under the names of freelancing training, language training, cyber training, and digital literacy. Allegations existed that training was often nominal, providing little practical benefit.
For example, the ICT Division’s Learning and Earning Development Project, a Tk 3.20 billion initiative, was closely monitored in 2020 by the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) under the Ministry of Planning. The report noted that the training period was insufficient and skilled trainers were required to produce freelancers.
After the July mass uprising, the caretaker government formed a 12-member committee on 28 August last year to evaluate ICT Division projects from the previous three terms (2009–2024). The committee reported that 21 ongoing and completed projects involved wastage of funds.
‘Past experience not good’
During the ousted Awami League government, projects were approved using various justifications. Government agencies tried to obtain projects by any means, as securing a project created opportunities for corruption and mismanagement. Various ministries and agencies were eager to launch training projects in the name of skill development.
For example, an investigative report published by Prothom Alo on 27 October 2023 titled “Favouritism in projects, arbitrary irregularities” revealed that the Department of Social Services spent Tk 5.03 billion across 21 projects, with widespread irregularities in beneficiary selection. Male names were included in widow lists, funds were misappropriated, and training was ineffective.
Experts say the new government should have conducted a detailed review of past training projects from various ministries and divisions, evaluated their usefulness, and then implemented effective programs.
Former lead economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office, Zahid Hussain, told Prothom Alo that multiple agencies and ministries running similar training projects increases the risk of waste. Past experience with such training projects has not been good. Youth need AI training, but whether the training will be different this time or follow the same old model is uncertain.
He added that it seems the projects will be implemented in the same bureaucratic manner as before, with no significant changes.