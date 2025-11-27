‘Palak-style’ projects now at Department of Youth Development

During the previous Awami League government, nearly Tk 20 billion was spent on training young people in information technology. A large portion of the expenditure went through the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), then led by State Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak.

At that time, successive ICT training projects were criticised for favouring government insiders, offering nominal or ineffective training, and misappropriating funds. Questions remain about how much benefit those projects actually delivered. After the caretaker government took charge, such new projects have not been seen under the ICT division.

A similar type of project has now re-emerged under the interim government. This time, however, it is not under the ICT Division, but two projects have been taken up by the Department of Youth Development. Last November, a project worth about Tk 3 billion was undertaken for freelancing training. Less than a year later, in October, another project worth Tk 460 million was launched to provide training in Artificial Intelligence (AI).