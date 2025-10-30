Opinion
It is the government’s responsibility to build trust among voters
The statement made by the government expressing concern over possible attacks and challenges ahead of the upcoming election was inappropriate.
If there is any apprehension of a conspiracy surrounding the election, it is the government’s responsibility to take the necessary measures and build confidence among voters regarding the electoral process. It is the government that must ensure an environment conducive to a free, fair and credible election.
After holding discussions with political parties for so long, it is not right to suddenly suggest that there might be attacks. Such remarks inevitably instil fear among the people. Moreover, such statements could serve as an opportunity for those intending to create trouble during the election.
The nation expects the chief adviser to assure them that all obstacles to the election will be overcome. He should take every necessary measure to eliminate potential risks and restore the confidence among the voters.
The chief adviser should also take a stronger stance to ensure unity among political parties on the question of the election. Even if parties remain divided on other issues, the government must ensure that they are united in their commitment to holding the election properly and that no one creates a crisis around its conduct.
If the election had been brought forward, such complications could have been reduced. Bringing so many agendas to the forefront just before the election is unreasonable. It is also unrealistic to expect that all political parties will agree on every issue, as each operates from its own ideological standpoint.
There has been negligence on the government’s part in giving due importance to forging the minimum consensus required to hold the election.
* Anu Muhammad is a member of the Democratic Rights Committee