PM Hasina raises 6 priorities for Indian Ocean region's 'resilient future'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called for strengthening mutual trust and respect and building partnership among the Indian Ocean region countries along with fostering maritime diplomacy for the region's 'resilient future'.

Inaugurating the two-day Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) here this evening, she also sought active global support to repatriate the Rohingyas to their homeland in a sustainable manner.

"The Indian Ocean holds significant importance for not only Bangladesh, but for all the countries in the region due to its geographical position. I would like to underscore six priority areas at this 6th Indian Ocean Conference. We have recently formulated its Indo-Pacific Outlook," Sheikh Hasina said.

The sixth edition of the conference is being organised by India Foundation in association with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Bangladesh.

Mauritius president, minister and state minister-level delegations from 25 countries, including Indian external affairs minister, are attending the conference.

Besides, around 150 foreign guests, including representatives from D8, SAARC and BIMSTEC are taking part in the event. Myanmar was not invited to the conference.

In the inaugural session, Mauritius president Prithvirajsing Roopun, Vice-President of Maldives Faisal Nassem, External Affairs Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Singapore and Dr Maliki Osman, also spoke.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen spoke virtually while State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam was present on the dias.

Placing the proposals, the Prime Minister put emphasis on strengthening mutual trust and respect among the member countries for building strong partnerships to ensure stability for a resilient future in the Indian Ocean.

She said the countries in the Indian Ocean region should foster "Maritime Diplomacy" for their development, thereby ensuring a prosperous future while climate vulnerability of many countries in the region calls for enhancing cooperation to reduce the impact of natural disasters.