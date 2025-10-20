Jobayed murder: Prime suspect Mahir’s mother hands him over to police

Rekha Akter, the mother of Mahir Rahman—the prime suspect in the murder of Jagannath University Chhatra Dal leader Md Jobayed Hossain—has handed her son over to the police.

According to a relative, she went to the capital’s Bangshal police station on Monday morning and personally turned him in.

Mahir’s uncle, Imran Sheikh, told Prothom Alo on Monday evening, “Police picked me up around 3:00 am Monday after finding evidence of Mahir’s involvement in the killing. Learning this, Mahir’s mother, Rekha Akter, took him to Bangshal police station around 7:00 am today, Monday, and handed him over. Police released me around 6:00 am after finding that I was not involved with the incident.”