JnU Chhatra Dal leader murder: No case filed even after 18 hrs, police suspect love affair as motive

Eighteen hours have passed since the murder of Md Jobayed Hossain, a leader of the Jagannath University (JnU) unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), but no case has yet been filed.

Police primarily suspect that he was killed because of a love affair.

On Sunday night, police recovered jobayed’s blood-soaked body from the staircase of a building in Old Dhaka’s Armanitola area.

There were stab wounds on his neck. Jobayed was a student of the 2019-20 session in the Statistics Department of Jagannath University and a member of the convening committee of JnU Chhatra Dal unit.