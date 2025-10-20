JnU Chhatra Dal leader murder: No case filed even after 18 hrs, police suspect love affair as motive
Eighteen hours have passed since the murder of Md Jobayed Hossain, a leader of the Jagannath University (JnU) unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), but no case has yet been filed.
Police primarily suspect that he was killed because of a love affair.
On Sunday night, police recovered jobayed’s blood-soaked body from the staircase of a building in Old Dhaka’s Armanitola area.
There were stab wounds on his neck. Jobayed was a student of the 2019-20 session in the Statistics Department of Jagannath University and a member of the convening committee of JnU Chhatra Dal unit.
According to his classmates and police sources, Jobayed used to tutor a female student of the higher secondary level in one of the flats on that building.
After his body was found, police took the girl to Bangshal Police Station for questioning.
Jobayed’s family said they had been trying to file a case since midnight but were still unable to do so as of 11:00 am today, Monday.
Jobayed’s elder brother, Enayet Hossain Saikat told Prothom Alo, “We wanted to file a case naming six people, including the girl. But the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bangshal Police Station advised us not to name so many people in the case. He said if too many names were included, the case would lose strength.”
When asked about this, Bangshal Police Station OC Rafiqul Islam said, “We are ready to take the case. Whoever the family wants to name in the case, we will accept. We have advised the family to discuss the matter with university teachers before finalising their decision.”
A police officer from Bangshal Station, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said the girl had been interrogated primarily.
During questioning, she said Jobayed had been tutoring her for a year and that she liked him. At one point, her boyfriend came to know about this, and she ended her relationship with him.
Enraged at this, the boyfriend allegedly killed Jobayed Sunday afternoon on the third floor of the building. That young man is a student of the Open University and lives in Armanitola. More than one person might have been involved in the murder, as CCTV footage showed two suspects fleeing the scene, added the police officer.
Jobaeyd’s brother, Enayet Hossain said, “I demand justice for my brother’s murder. The case must be filed immediately, and the killers should be arrested without delay.”
Following the murder, students of Jagannath University held a protest march on Sunday night. They marched from the university campus through Bahadur Shah Park, Shakharibazar intersection, Judge Court, and Raishaheb Bazar intersection before blocking the road at Tati Bazar intersection.
Around 12:30 am early on Monday, they set tyres on fire in front of Bangshal Police Station and continued their protest through the night, returning to campus in the morning.