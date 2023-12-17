People will decide whom they will elect: PM Hasina

Awami League (AL) president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday reiterated her call to the countrymen to resist the arson terrorists and killers, saying that hearts of people cannot be won through arson terrorism and killing.

"It's not possible to win the hearts of people through arson terrorism and killing. They (BNP) should know this and they should act accordingly," she said.

The AL chief said this while addressing a discussion meeting at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC), organised by the AL on the occasion of Great Victory Day.

She noted that BNP doesn't want the welfare of people, rather they want to establish the regime of looting. "They don't want to go for voting, because they know it very well that people of the country will not cast their votes for arson terrorists and killers," she said.

To this end, Sheikh Hasina said that knowing the bitter truth, BNP and its allies wanted to foil the election. "For that purpose, they wanted to foil the election, and overthrow the government," she added.