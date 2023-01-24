Cabinet okays draft Income Tax Act 2023

The Cabinet has approved the draft of Income Tax Act 2023 in principle after examining the existing income tax law on Monday.

Cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain revealed this while speaking at a press briefing at the secretariat in the capital.

He said income tax submission process is going to be eased through this new law and now businessmen will be able to submit their taxes with fewer documents as they now have to attach more papers in submitting income tax files.