Former CEC Nurul Huda tells court: ‘2018 election was controversial’

Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda stood in the witness box on Monday afternoon, with his head bowed and demeanor dejected, for nearly an hour as he answered various questions before Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court judge Mustafizur Rahman.

The magistrate asked Huda whether he had violated the oath of his constitutional office.

In response, Huda said, “Honourable Court, I have not broken any oath. An election commission is composed of five members - the Chief Election Commissioner and four commissioners. During a national election, 1.7 million officials and employees work under the supervision of the election commission. It is not possible to know every detail about the vote in a remote village while sitting in Dhaka. There is no scope to monitor each polling station individually.”

The magistrate then asked if it is the election commission’s responsibility to conduct free and fair elections.

Huda replied, “Honourable Court, it is indeed the election commission’s responsibility to organise free and fair elections. But many stakeholders are involved in that process. After the election is held and the returning officer publishes the gazette, the commission has no further authority. The matter then falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.”

When asked what responsibilities the election commission holds after announcing the election schedule, Huda said, “According to the Representation of the People Order, once the gazette is issued after an election, the election commission’s authority ends.”