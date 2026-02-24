Police service association’s statement
Requests to reconsider decision to change police uniform
The Bangladesh Police Service Association has urged the government to reconsider its decision of changing the police uniform.
The organisation further said that instead of spending a large sum of money on new uniforms, it would be more rational to invest in modernising the force, providing vehicles at the police station level and increasing logistic support.
The statement, signed by the association’s general secretary and superintendent of police (SP) of Cumilla district, Md Anisuzzaman, was issued on Monday.
According to the statement, the new uniform selected for Bangladesh Police by the interim government overlooks important factors such as officers’ skin tone, the country’s weather conditions and the opinions of police members.
It also claimed that the uniform was chosen without any public consultation and bears a striking resemblance to the attire of other uniformed agencies.
As a result, it has become difficult to clearly identify police personnel in the field, according to feedback received by the association. The statement added that most members of the force do not support the hurried change.
Referring to the historical background of the police uniform, the statement noted that on 5 February 2004, through a government notification and subsequent gazette publication on 10 February, the then government finalised the previous uniform after thorough review by a committee.
At that time, due consideration was given to weather conditions, visibility during day and night duties, officers’ skin tone and the need to avoid similarity with other forces.
Expressing deep concern, the association said that the majority of police personnel are not in favour of the abrupt change. Rather, they regard the previous uniform as a long-standing symbol of tradition, discipline and professionalism within Bangladesh Police.
The association believes that the substantial funds required for new uniforms would be better spent on enhancing the force’s modernisation and operational capacity. It emphasised that the colour or design of the uniform is less important than improving the mindset, morale and professionalism of police members.
Referring to the recent national election held on 12 February, the statement mentioned that nearly all members of the Bangladesh Police performed their duties in that uniform with the highest level of professionalism, helping ensure a free, fair and peaceful election. Their role was widely praised both at home and abroad.
The statement further argued that changing the uniform is a costly process that could impose additional financial pressure on the country under the current economic circumstances.
The association urged the government to reconsider the decision to change the uniform and called for further research and public consultation, taking into account the emotions of police personnel as well as practical considerations, before making a final decision.