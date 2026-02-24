Requests to reconsider decision to change police uniform

The Bangladesh Police Service Association has urged the government to reconsider its decision of changing the police uniform.

The organisation further said that instead of spending a large sum of money on new uniforms, it would be more rational to invest in modernising the force, providing vehicles at the police station level and increasing logistic support.

The statement, signed by the association’s general secretary and superintendent of police (SP) of Cumilla district, Md Anisuzzaman, was issued on Monday.

According to the statement, the new uniform selected for Bangladesh Police by the interim government overlooks important factors such as officers’ skin tone, the country’s weather conditions and the opinions of police members.