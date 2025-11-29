Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of Timor-Leste's proclamation of independence
A reception was held on 28 November 2025 at the Grand Ballroom of Hotel Sheraton, Dhaka, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of independence of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.
The event was hosted by Engr. Kutubuddin Ahmed, Honorary Consul of Timor-Leste to Bangladesh, says a press release.
The event brought together prestigious diplomats, government officials, senior military officers, academicians, business leaders, and friends of both nations, reflecting the warm and longstanding relationship between Bangladesh and Timor-Leste.
Law, Justice and Parliamentary and Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment affairs adviser Asif Nazrul attended as Chief Guest.
In his remarks, he highlighted the historic struggle and resilience of the Timorese people and praised Timor-Leste’s democratic progress and growing engagement in South Asia.
Two senior dignitaries from the Government of Timor-Leste were present at the event. They are Ambassador Jorge Camoes, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation and Emanuel Tilman, Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.
Both dignitaries expressed appreciation for Bangladesh’s long-standing support, particularly in peacekeeping, governance, capacity-building, and diplomatic cooperation.
In his welcome remarks, Engr. Kutubuddin Ahmed, Honorary Consul of Timor-Leste to Bangladesh, Chairman of Envoy Legacy and Sheltech Group, underscored the significance of the 50-year milestone and emphasised the potential for deeper collaboration between the two countries.
He also highlighted Timor-Leste’s historic achievement of becoming the 11th member state of ASEAN in October 2025, noting that this development opens new avenues for enhanced regional and bilateral cooperation.
The event concluded with cultural performances and networking among attendees, celebrating the enduring friendship and shared aspirations of Bangladesh and Timor-Leste.