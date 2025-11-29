Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of Timor-Leste's proclamation of independence

A reception was held on 28 November 2025 at the Grand Ballroom of Hotel Sheraton, Dhaka, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of independence of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.

The event was hosted by Engr. Kutubuddin Ahmed, Honorary Consul of Timor-Leste to Bangladesh, says a press release.

The event brought together prestigious diplomats, government officials, senior military officers, academicians, business leaders, and friends of both nations, reflecting the warm and longstanding relationship between Bangladesh and Timor-Leste.