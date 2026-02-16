Election was participatory, no evidence of engineering: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) executive director Iftekharuzzaman has stated that the 13th national parliamentary election was participatory and inclusive to an acceptable degree.

He said that the organisation did not observe any elements of ‘election engineering’ in the polls. In TIB’s assessment, the election was generally acceptable, free, neutral and participatory.

Iftekharuzzaman made these remarks while responding to questions from journalists at a press conference held at TIB’s office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka on Monday morning.

TIB organised the press conference to publish its report titled ‘13th national parliamentary election process and affidavit-based observation.’